Gov't, European Commission's collaboration addressed by Viorica Dancila and Frans Timmermans

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, on Monday night had a meeting at the Victoria Palace (gov't seat, ed. n.) in Bucharest, the two high officials addressing the collaboration between Romania's government and the European Commission, a release by the Executive reads.

"Talks have been constructive and carried on the points already established during last week's meeting in Brussels. Both sides considered a practical dialogue is needed and agreed upon the steps to be followed in the next period. The two dignitaries stressed the need of good cooperation between the Romanian Government and the European Commission," the release adds.

Dancila and Timmermans agreed upon the working plan of the Romanian and European experts who will have a first meeting this week in order to find the best solutions. In context, they established that a new meeting will be staged next week, when Prime Minister Dancila will be paying a visit to Brussels, the source says.

AGERPRES .