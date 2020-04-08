TIR trucks waiting for 70 minutes to clear Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point

TIR trucks trying to clear the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point out of Romania into Bulgaria were waiting in a line of about eight kilometres on the first lane of the DN 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu national road on Wednesday after-noon and they could be seen as far as Daia, with the waiting time for those who reached customs control being 70 minutes.

"The large number of TIR trucks that today reached the Giurgiu-Ruse crossing point to leave Romania led to the formation of lines. The waiting time for leaving the country is about 70 minutes," spokesperson for the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate Alina Cocoru said on Wednesday.According to the website of the Romanian Border Police, TIR trucks can leave Romania on four traffic arteries and enter the country on six arteries, with the waiting time at about 60 minutes.For motor vehicles passing through the Giurgiu-Ruse point access is available on two traffic lanes both in and out the country, with the waiting time being 20 minutes on both directions.