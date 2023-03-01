TM2023/ Opera gala, with great lyrical voices of Romanian soloists from the diaspora

Great voices of Romanian soloists from the diaspora, who have prevailed on the international lyrical stages, will support an opera gala on Saturday evening, in the hall of the Palace of Culture in Timisoara, together with the Banat Philharmonic Orchestra and under the baton of conductor Ciprian Teodorascu.

The event is initiated by the Timisoara Citadel Rotary Club together with the Timisoara National Theater and the Banat Philharmonic, which set out to bring home Romanian artists from the diaspora, to support artistic projects in the TM2023 program of the European Capital of Culture.

The protagonists of Saturday's event are soprano Luiza Fatyol, tenor Ioan Hotea and baritone George Petean, headliner.

The director of the Banat Philharmonic, Ovidiu Andris, stated for AGERPRES that there are over 4,000 Romanian artists in the diaspora, who also have a stable job in an orchestra, and the institution he leads is coming to this event with the best, the orchestra, but also with the desire to bring home Romanian artists from the diaspora, an objective that became one of his priority projects.

The Philharmonic participates in this concert with the logistical and artistic part of the event, making the congruence between the soloists, the conductor and the orchestra. On Saturday, the curtain will rise in front of 60 instrumentalists, three soloists and the conductor.