Toader: CSM gives negative opinion overall to ordinance amending OUG 7/2019

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Tuesday that the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) had a "general approach" and "gave a negative opinion overall" to the ordinance amending OUG 7/2019, although the day before he was informed that there would be a positive opinion on the amendments agreed by the prime minister with the representatives of the magistrates.

He added that the prime minister considered it necessary to implement the items agreed upon with the representatives of the magistracy and enlisted the ordinance on the agenda.

"I, personally, know a very natural thing, that any law is perfectible, by law, and by law I understand the law or the ordinance as the delegated legislator of the Government. I consider that the five amendments, the sixth added by the Labour minister, represent a significant step to achieve the options expressed by magistrates within the judiciary," Toader said.

The Government adopted on Tuesday several amendments to OUG 7/2019 on the laws of justice. The amendments include the abrogation of the provisions of Article 54 (1), more precisely "prosecutors can only become high-ranking prosecutors, even if they have been in the previous professional career as judges, who have a 15-year seniority in magistracy," as Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader explained.