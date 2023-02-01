Top court upholds 10-year prison sentence for fmr Bucharest Mayor Sorin Oprescu

The High Court of Cassation and Justice rejected on Wednesday as unfounded an appeal in cassation filed as an extraordinary relief by former Bucharest Mayor Sorin Oprescu who sought a retrial in the case in which he was sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison for corruption, told Agerpres.

The court also rejected the appeals in cassation filed by other convicts in this case.

On May 13, 2022 Sorin Oprescu was definitively sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison for bribe-taking, setting up an organized criminal group and abuse of office.

Specifically, Oprescu was accused of having received in September 2015, at his home Ciolpani, 25,000 euros from his subordinate Bogdan Popa, at the time head of the Cemeteries Administration; it was determined that the money was proceeds of corruption.

Oprescu fled Romania for Greece before the sentence was pronounced, but the Greek authorities refuse to extradite him.