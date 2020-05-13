Tour operators adapt to travel conditions, resume holiday sales for Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Turkey

Several tour operators have resumed the activity of selling holiday packages for destinations such as Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Turkey and Croatia, but also for the Romanian coast, where there is demand from customers.

Among the first countries to take steps to resume tourism was Greece, which is directly interested as much of the economy is based on this sector."We want to continue the activity, to sell holidays, the partner agencies ask us when we start selling again. Last week we sold holidays by car in Greece, because their authorities have already taken measures for the resumption of tourism, which gave confidence to people. We are working to resume operations in destinations such as Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria, Turkey, but also to sell holidays on the Romanian seaside resorts, where there is demand, in the mountains and the spa areas," CEO of Paralela 45 Alin Burcea told AGERPRES.The company is in talks with several clinics in Bucharest that could offer customers "health passes" that Greece might request when crossing borders.The tour operator Hello Holidays is ready to start the 2020 season in mid-June or July 1, and relies on Romania, but also on Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, countries where the authorities have already announced several measures to protect tourists. The agency supplements in May the offer of tours and stays for autumn in Romania, Greece, Turkey, Hungary and the Republic of Moldova, available for rescheduling and for those who would have liked to travel for Easter and May 1, and launches, for the first time, the tours for 2021, reads a release sent to AGERPRES."There are no more places for the existing programmes in the Hello Holidays offer because the tourists registered for the departures in March, April, May and in the first part of June they chose to move to programmes with departures in autumn. It was necessary to create new packages, so that we can continue both the registrations and the rescheduling," marketing director of Hello Holidays Denisa Oprea said.The tour operator has kept the prices for the autumn tours and offers discounts of up to 15% for bookings made until the end of July.