Tourism Minister Cadariu: 2,153 funding contracts signed this year on Pillar I of Start-Up Nation Romania

A total of 2,153 contracts were signed this year for Pillar I of Start-Up Nation Romania, and another 608 for Pillar II Start-Up Diaspora, while 836 were signed for the Woman Entrepreneur, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Daniel Cadariu stated according to a press release sent on Friday.

"The MAT [Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism] funding reaches 10pct of SMEs in Romania. It is the best promotion of the ministry that we need in the entrepreneurial area. Who hasn't heard of Start-Up Nation, Measure 1 - Micro-grants or Measure 2 - Working Capital Grants, HoReCa, Woman Entrepreneur or SME Agri-Food programmes?! In 2023, we signed 2,153 contracts for Pillar I Start-Up Nation Romania, 608 for Pillar II Start-Up Diaspora and 836 for Woman Entrepreneur. We will support the Romanian economy to be more and more competitive, including by attracting the Diaspora to invest in their home country. The Ministry has an exceptional team that has succeed in managing, in record time, a very large volume of projects with many beneficiaries, and I assure you that, at the MAT, the figures do not lie," Cadariu stated.According to the quoted source, with over 74,000 funding contracts signed, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism manages the most extensive programmes to support the business environment of Romania, Agerpres informs.In addition, the relevant Ministry claims to support investments in large tourism infrastructure that can be implemented by administrative-territorial units.Thus, according to Government Decision No. 1,268 of 19 October 2022 for the modification of the Programme for the development of investments in tourism - Masterplan for investments in tourism - and the eligibility criteria for investment projects in tourism, until 1 August of each year, including 2023, project proposals may be submitted for the development of spa and balneal tourism and the development of the skiing domain.