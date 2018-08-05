 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tourism Minister recommends media to shift focus from negative stories

Antena 3
Bogdan Trif

Minister of Tourism Bogdan Trif, speaking on Monday at a stocktaking meeting at the Ministry's premises, recommended media to no longer focus just on negative aspects, as Romania has an enviable tourist offer. 


"My recommendation to everyone, media included - and I don't want to be misunderstood - is to shift focus from negative aspects alone. Of course, when we track down a company that disregards law, it should definitely be punished, but this should not be taken to the spotlight and shown on TV. I have friends who tell me all they see on TV about the Romanian seaside are bad things, bad food, accommodation far from OK. When I ponder on where to spend my holiday I won't pick a location where things are not working. Therefore I am asking you, when you encounter such situations do not present them as if this was the case for an entire a resort, please present reality as it is, or when you highlight a negative aspect, also show one or two bright spots from the same area. We do have extraordinary hotels, restaurants, on the Black Sea littoral included. I know negative headlines always sell and positive subjects don't, but you would do Romanian tourism some good if you showed positive things as well. We have a country with a truly enviable tourist offer," Trif said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.