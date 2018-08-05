Tourism Minister recommends media to shift focus from negative stories

Minister of Tourism Bogdan Trif, speaking on Monday at a stocktaking meeting at the Ministry's premises, recommended media to no longer focus just on negative aspects, as Romania has an enviable tourist offer.

"My recommendation to everyone, media included - and I don't want to be misunderstood - is to shift focus from negative aspects alone. Of course, when we track down a company that disregards law, it should definitely be punished, but this should not be taken to the spotlight and shown on TV. I have friends who tell me all they see on TV about the Romanian seaside are bad things, bad food, accommodation far from OK. When I ponder on where to spend my holiday I won't pick a location where things are not working. Therefore I am asking you, when you encounter such situations do not present them as if this was the case for an entire a resort, please present reality as it is, or when you highlight a negative aspect, also show one or two bright spots from the same area. We do have extraordinary hotels, restaurants, on the Black Sea littoral included. I know negative headlines always sell and positive subjects don't, but you would do Romanian tourism some good if you showed positive things as well. We have a country with a truly enviable tourist offer," Trif said.