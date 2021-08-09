 
     
Trade balance deficit goes up by 1.977 billion Euro in first half of 2021

economie deficit declin

The trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) during the first 6 months has deepened to 10.659 billion Euro, being larger by 1.977 billion Euro than the one registered during the period of January - June 2020, according to the data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday.

According to the INS, during the period of January 1 - June 30, 2021, FOB exports summed up 36.168 billion Euro, and CIF imports summed up 46.828 billion Euro.

During the period of January 1 - June 30, 2021, exports have gone up by 26.5% and imports by 25.6%, when comparing with the period of January - June 2020.

During the first half of this year, important shares in the import-export structures are being held by the following product groups: automobiles and transport equipment (47.9% for export and 36.6% for import) and other manufactured products (30.4% in export and 30% in import).

The value of intra-EU27 goods trade during the period of January 1 - June 30, 2021, was of 26.759 billion Euro for dispatching and 34.04 billion Euro for entries, representing 74.1% of the total exports and 73.5% of total imports.

The value of extra-EU27 goods trade during the period of January 1 - June 30, 2021, was of 9.383 billion Euro for exports and 12.424 billion Euro for imports, representing 25.9% of the total exports and 26.5% of total imports.

