Trade balance deficit goes up to 2.715 billion euro in Q1, 2018

The trade balance deficit amounted to 2.715 billion euro in the first trimester of 2018, by 416,2 million Euro higher than the one recorded in the similar period of last year, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

"In the first three months of 2018, exports have gone up by 9,8 percent, and imports by 10,8 percent, compared to the first three months of 2017. In the first trimester of 2018, FOB exports totalled 16,986.5 million euro, and CIF imports 19,702.1 million euro," according to a press release by INS sent to AGERPRES.In the first trimester of this year, significant shares in the structures of exports and imports are held by the following groups of products: vehicles and transport equipment (48.4 percent for export and 37.0 percent for import) and other manufactured products (32.2 percent for export and 30.6 percent for import, respectively).According to the INS data, thevalue of the intracommunity trade of goods (Intra-EU28) from January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018 was of 13.012 billion euro for shipments and 14.847 billion euro for introductions, representing 76.6 percent of the total exports and 75.4 percent from the overall imports.The value of the extracommunity trade of goods (Extra-EU28) during the analyzed period was of 3.973 billion euro for exports and 4.854 billion euro for imports, representing 23.4 percent of the total exports and 24.6 of the total imports.Also, in March 2018, FOB exports amounted to 6.105 billion euro, while CIF imports surpassed 7.162 billion euro, resulting in a deficit of 1.056 billion euro. As opposed to March 2017, exports in March 2018 grew by 6.6 percent and imports by 5.8 percent.