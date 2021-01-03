 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Trade Register: Number of companies deregistered nationwide decreases by over 25% in first 11 months of 2020

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of companies deregistered nationwide decreased by almost 25% in the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, to 23,341 as compared to 31,217 deregistrations January to November 2019, shows the statistical data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most deregistrations were registered in Bucharest - 4,499 (by 17.66% fewer than in the first 11 months of 2019) and in the counties of Timis - 1,215 (-23.25%), Cluj - 1,154 (-22.39%) and Constanta - 1,136 (-25.90%).

No county recorded an increase in the number of dissolved companies in the first 11 months of 2020. The counties with the fewest deregistered businesses were Vrancea (-4.40%), Mures (-7.53%) and Arges (-9.96%), while the most significant decreases were registered in Caras-Severin (-56.48%), Teleorman (-48.01%) and Bistrita-Nasaud (-42.77%).

By fields of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 6,831 nationwide (down by 26.32% compared to the same period of 2019). Constructions and professional, scientific and technical activities are two other fields of activity where a large number of company dissolutions were registered, namely 2,249 (-26.33%), and 2,245 (-17.77%), respectively.

In October 2020, as many as 2,022 deregistrations were recorded, most in Bucharest (449) and the counties of Cluj (102) and Timis (95).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.