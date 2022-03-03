Traffic through Siret crossing point increases to 412 people per hour on average

Traffic through the Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF) into Romania has increased from the previous day, with most of the people crossing being Ukrainian nationals.

Spokesperson for the Suceava Local Border Police Service (STPF) Ilie Poroch Seritan informed on Thursday morning that on March 2, between 00:00hrs-24:00hrs a number of 9,888 people crossed through PTF Siret, as against 8,285 in the previous report, of which 7,041 were Ukrainian nationals, as against 5,840 the day before.At the same time, 1,272 vehicles entered the country.Traffic at the entrance to Romania through PTF Siret is increasing, to an average of 412 people per hour, up from 345 a day before.