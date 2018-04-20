Traian Basescu: Embassy relocation from tel Aviv to Jerusalem - capital repercussions on Romania's foreign policy

Former president Traian Basescu draws attention that the decision to relocate the Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is one with capital repercussions on the country's foreign policy and says that Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea "was simply driven by his own interest, giving a heavy blow to Romania's long-term interests."

"Assuredly, Dragnea cannot understand the implications of his statements. Dragnea was simply driven by his own interests, giving a heavy blow to Romania's long-term interests. Poor Dancila [Viorica Dancila, Romania's Prime Minister - ed.n.] is merely playing 'the innocent puppet', with power though, and Melescanu [Teodor Melescanu, Foreign Affairs Minister - ed.n.] is in the situation of the bad guy who has his leg in a cast thinking he will get away with it. The decision to relocate the Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is one with capital repercussions on Romania's foreign policy. Among many other things, with Dragnea's statement, Romania lost the statute of 'honest peace broker' both for Israel and the entire Arab World, tramples on the international right, forsakes the European Union's position, increases the terrorist risk on Romania's territory, overthrows the confidence both the Arab countries and Israel had in Romania. Not to speak about the interests for the development of economic relations with the Arab countries," the former head of state wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.He wondered "which of the Deputies Chamber Speaker (Liviu Dragnea - ed.n.) entitle him to such a decision" and highlights that President Iohannis has the duty to act swiftly and firmly."PS - for enthusiasts of speculations: I am an admirer of the Jewish people and its checkered history and an unreserved supporter of a peace solution in the Middle East," Traian Basescu further wrote.