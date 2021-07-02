Trains running between Bucharest North, Airport stations to also have a stop at Mogosoaia Park station

All CFR Calatori [Romania's National Railway Company - Passengers branch - editor's note] trains running between 6:00 am and 11:00 pm to and from Henri Coanda Airport will also stop at Mogosoaia Park station [a park in a rural town north-west of Bucharest - editor's note], starting July 15, the company informs on Friday.

The duration of a trip on the route Bucharest North - Mogosoaia Park is 11 minutes, and the ticket price is 4 lei, according to CFR Calatori.

The trip of CFR Calatori trains to and from Mogosoaia Park, as well as the train tickets for the new stop, will be available starting with July 15, 2021 and will be accessible on www.cfrcalatori.ro starting on the same date.

The train traveling between Bucharest and Mogosoaia Park is a green transport alternative, more accessible in terms of costs and faster for passengers, either for business or shuttle purposes, or recreational.

Train tickets can be purchased online, from the website www.cfrcalatori.ro; through the mobile application "CFR Calatori train travel and online tickets"; from the ticket offices of the railway stations and travel agencies of CFR Calatori, with electronic issuance of travel documents or from the ticket vending machines belonging to CFR Calatori.