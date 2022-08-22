TranMin Grindeanu on Tarom: We should not shortchange EC plan

Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday about the situation at Romania's national airline Tarom that the company's chance to be saved is a plan agreed upon with the European Commission (EC), which should not be shortchanged.

"Tarom is not in a good economic situation, unfortunately. (...) When we committed ourselves to a plan with the European Commission - and it is something that Romania has undertaken to save Tarom - the company should travel that path in a plan that gives the company a chance to be saved. (...) There is no other plan than the one agreed upon with the European Commission. We should not shortchange what we pledged to do. (...) It's a plan that we have to follow and give it a chance. We're not reinventing the wheel," said Grindeanu in Prahova.

About Tarom's announced strike and pay grievances, the minister pointed to pay imbalances within the company.

"I know what the pay level in Tarom means and the imbalances that exist within Tarom. I would like to be very clear because some levels (...) are similar to pay levels at companies that are doing very well economically, and others are paying the minimum wage. The moment you find yourself in this economic situation and you double it down and with an announced strike, you enter an increasingly difficult scenario to save the Tarom company. (...) I know that there are many employees, especially in the country, who are paid the minimum wage, and I expected them to be the first to air grievances, but not for all the staff, because some are paid similarly as those working at companies that are doing very well economically," said Grindeanu, Agerpres.

