Transelectrica estimates energy consumption will exceed 9800MW next week, almost the absolute record

transelectrica

The gross energy consumption of our country will grow next week, while estimates say it could exceed 9,800MW on January 10, which is almost the absolute record of 10,000MW checked one year ago, according to Transelectrica. 


Up to now, the national consumption accounted for 8000-8500 MWh/hour (or MW). For instance, on Friday, 12:20, the country used 8273MW. However, the value of this indicator is expected to grow next week up to 9830MW, most precisely on Wednesday, January 10, between 6.00-7.00 pm EET. 

In fact, the National Energy Dispatcher expected this winter to be similar to the previous one, when record consumption of electricity almost reached 10,000MW, due to very low temperatures.

AGERPRES .


