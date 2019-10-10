 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Transgaz and Gazprom Export extends agreement for natural gas transmission on Romanian territory

www.sibiu100.ro
Transgaz

The National Gas Transmission Company "Transgaz" SA and the limited liability company OOO "Gazprom Export" from the Russian Federation agreed to extend their agreement for the natural gas transmission on the Romanian territory by another three months, until December 31 2019.

According to a report of Transgaz on Thursday evening published on the Website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the extension of the agreement allows the natural gas transmission services to continue from the Russian Federation to Turkey, Greece and other states in South-East Europe.

Transgaz is the sole technical operator of the National Gas Transmission System (SNT) and ensures the achievement of the national strategy goals for internal and international gas transmission, dispatching, research and design, in conditions of efficiency, transparency, safety, non-discriminatory access and competitiveness, in line with the Romanian and European applicable laws, and with the quality, performance, environmental and sustainable development standards.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.