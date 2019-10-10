Transgaz and Gazprom Export extends agreement for natural gas transmission on Romanian territory

The National Gas Transmission Company "Transgaz" SA and the limited liability company OOO "Gazprom Export" from the Russian Federation agreed to extend their agreement for the natural gas transmission on the Romanian territory by another three months, until December 31 2019.

According to a report of Transgaz on Thursday evening published on the Website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the extension of the agreement allows the natural gas transmission services to continue from the Russian Federation to Turkey, Greece and other states in South-East Europe.