Transgaz becomes associate member of Romanian Investor Relations Association in Romania

Transgaz, a strategic company and the technical operator of the national gas transmission system has become an associate member of the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR), the non-governmental organisation made the announcement on Tuesday, in a press release to AGERPRES.

"A new valuable member, the 20th, strengthens now the ARIR community. Alongside the largest companies in our economy, Transgaz is also among the most traded 10 companies on the stock exchange, a strong name in the energy sector and on the capital market. By our projects, the Vektor indicator and the annual ARIR forum, we dedicate our activity to the companies that are interested in applying the best standards of corporative and economic governance, performance in communication with the investors, transparency and responsibility," Daniela Serban, the head and co-founder of ARIR stated.According to the same source, Transgaz joins thus an elite group of companies member of the ARIR, such as the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Alro, Antibiotice, Banca Transilvania, BRK Financial Group Electrica, Electromagnetica, Franklin Templeton - Bucharest, Hidroelectrica, Idea Bank, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, Purcari, Teraplast, Innova Project Consulting and Envisia Transelectrica.The ARIR members have access to such exclusive content for the implementation of the best practices in the Relation with Investors and Corporative Governance, training sessions adjusted to their needs and objectives for the Relation with the Investors, they participate in capital market development projects.