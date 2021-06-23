Transgaz CEO: Construction of Tuzla - Podisor Black Sea gas pipeline to start in fall

Transgaz will start this fall building the Tuzla - Podisor pipeline which will be completed in about two years and will transport the Black Sea offshore gas production, the company's general manager Ion Sterian told a specialist conference today.

"As of March 1, the entire BRUA capacity is booked and between 4.2 and 4.7 million cubic meters of gas transit Romania daily via Arad-Szeged, Nadlac-Csanadpalota. I look forward to the Black Sea leaseholders making their investment decision," Sterian said.

According to the cited official, a request for booking entry/exit capacity to/from the national gas transmission system is initially required.

"Somewhere in September-October I will sign the order for the start of the works by the consortium that won the bid for the Tuzla-Podisor gas pipeline and in two years we'll have a 400 million euro investment completed," Sterian said.

The Transgaz CEO mentioned that whereas three or four years ago Romania had no functional compressor station, it now has six such stations with state-of-the-art technology and another two that will be ready by September.

"With eight compressor stations, Romania can virtually transport any gas amount," Sterian told the Romania Energy Hub conference organized by EM 360.