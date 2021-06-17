TransMin Drula: An efficient transport infrastructure fully supports industry and investment

Minister of Transport Catalin Drula discussed on Thursday the phase of infrastructure projects in the Oltenia region with the President of Ford Romania, Josephine Payne, to whom he said that in the first part of the year efforts were focused on advancing projects in this area.

"I was very pleased to discuss today with Ms. Josephine Payne, President of Ford Romania, the phase of infrastructure projects in the Oltenia region. I told her that in the first part of the year, we focused our efforts on advancing projects in this area. area, which represent priority, in fact, for the whole country. (...) An efficient transport infrastructure fully supports industry and investments, and for this I have fought since the first day of my mandate", the minister wrote on his Facebook account.

The discussions with the director of Ford Romania were based on the launch of the production of a new Ford model in Craiova until 2023, initially with petrol and diesel engines, and from 2024 with electric motor, following a new investment of 300 million dollars.Discussions also focused on projects proposed in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in the field of transport, but also on the reforms related to the plan that would contribute 37% to the goal of climate change and 20% to the digitization objective.Ford Romania is an important partner for the economy, being one of the largest car makers in Romania and also the Ford Craiova factory is recognized for competitiveness and flexibility in its world-class operations, currently having around 6,000 employees, with a production of over 1,000 cars per day.