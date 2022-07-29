TransMin Grindeanu: Romania has started dredging including the Bulgarian sector of Danube to eliminate blockages

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, on Friday said, during a visit to the Port of Constanta, that Romania has started dredging the Danube, including the Bulgarian sector, with the agreement of this country, so that there no longer exist blockages.

"Of course, we had blockages somewhere in the south of the country on certain sections, on the waterway managed by our colleagues from Bulgaria. I will tell you something else: they agreed that we should do the dredging, even if it is their job, and we will do it, this is not the first time when Romania is dredging the Bulgarian sector, so that those blockages that you saw happening in the south of the country no longer exist, and these works have already begun," said the Minister of Transport.Grindeanu stated that in the naval area the most important project that our country is running with European funds is Fast Danube, a project that must be done together with Bulgaria and must be submitted in the fall of this year."We have finished the feasibility study, our colleagues from Bulgaria have not. I only hope, and I have had various and countless discussions with the Bulgarian Minister of Transport, I hope he will finish the feasibility study so that we can submit this project. Why is it the most important? Because beyond the annual dredging operations of the Danube, which are still happening now, (...) this Fast Danube project solves the navigability of the Danube throughout the year for a much longer period," highlighted Minister Sorin Grindeanu.