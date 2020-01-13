TranspMin Bode:2020 will be a year with open site on Sibiu-Pitesti motorway;EC to receive clarifications in due time

The governmental institutions will extensively explain to the European Commission the way in which it has been taken into account the cumulative impact of the Pitesti-Sibiu motorway on the DN 7 (National Road 7), the Ramnicu Valcea -Sibiu railway and the Olt River, but also the completion/execution timetable at national level of the Management Plans and the establishment of objectives for the preservation of species in the natural protected areas on Romania's territory, a release of the Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Ministry (MTIC) sent to AGERPRES on Monday informed.

Moreover, Transport Minister Lucian Bode gave assurances that 2020 will be a year "with an open site on the Sibiu-Pitesti Motorway," and the European Commission will receive the clarifications in due time, perhaps even quicker, so that the funding request may follow its natural course.A working meeting took place at the MTIC headquarters on Monday which analysed the response to the European Commissions remarks regarding the major project application regarding the construction of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway (stage 1), which was attended by representatives of the European Funds Ministry, the Environment, Waters and Forests Ministry, the National Authority for Environmental Protection, the National Agency for Protected Natural Areas, the European Investment Bank - Jaspers, as well as environment experts and representatives of the Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Ministry and the Road Infrastructure Administration National Corporation (CNAIR).