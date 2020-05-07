 
     
Travel with no administrative territorial limit after May 15

Marcel Vela

Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Wednesday that after May 15 travel will be allowed without taking into account the municipality or county limit.

"You can go, leave the locality without taking into account the municipality or county limit. Therefore, no limit is imposed, because it was very difficult to impose the limit in metropolitan areas and consequently there will be no administrative territorial limit within which you may or may not move," Vela said in a video recording on his Facebook page.

