Tudorel Andrei - appointed president of National Institute of Statistics

Tudorel Andrei was appointed president of the National Institute of Statistics on Thursday, for 5 years, Agerpres reports.The decision signed by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was published in the Official Journal.
"From the date of entry into force of this Decision, Mr. Tudorel Andrei is appointed president, with the rank of Secretary of State, of the National Institute of Statistics, for a term of 5 years," the decision states.
Also by a decision signed by the prime minister, Beatrix Gered was appointed vice president, with the rank of Undersecretary of State, of the National Institute of Statistics, for a term of 5 years. This decision was also published in the Official Journal on Thursday.