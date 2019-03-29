Turkey's VP Oktay, Romania's PM Dancila hold joint news conference

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said at Snagov, Romania, on Friday that he had talks with Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila about the two countries' defence co-operation, and also about the target of passing the 10 billion-US dollar mark in bilateral trade.

"At the end of 2018, our exchanges were worth around 6.4 billion US dollars. We have long wanted for the trade figures to reach 10 billion (...), we want very much to reach and then exceed the 10-billion mark," Oktay told a news conference on Friday with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, according to an official translation.

He also mentioned that the Romania-Turkey Economic and Trade Co-operation Commission will meet in Istanbul this April, also taking about the inauguration of a hospital in the Romanian city of Constanta.

"Close co-operation between our health ministers, who participated in the meetings this evening, emphasises once again the importance we attach to co-operation in the area of healthcare in our countries," said Oktay.

About defence matters, he mentioned concrete steps having been taken.

"We also discussed a great deal about national defence co-operation, and we had an opportunity to make important decisions with Prime Minister Dancila to design concrete steps in developing this co-operation. We very much want the relationship we will have in the defence industry to further develop and further deepen our strategic association," said the Turkish vice president. He added that "all Turkish companies are ready to share their experience in the area of national defence."

"Our relevant authorities are doing their utmost to complete the legal framework to facilitate our relationships, and we think about how to make continuous the momentum of growth between our countries."

At the same time, Oktay said he spoke with the head of the Romanian executive about "terrorist organisation FETO, which is a danger to security and public order". "We attach great importance to co-operation with Romania in this area," he said.

Oktay also called Romania an example.

"We are very grateful for the help and support that Romania has offered to our country. We trust that this behaviour of Romania will be an example for the other member states of the European Union", the Turkish vice president said. AGERPRES .