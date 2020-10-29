Turkish Honorary Consulate General inaugurated in Tulcea

Turkey's ambassador to Romania, Füsun Aramaz, inaugurated today the headquarters of the Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Tulcea and laid a wreath at the bust of modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the Minorities' Rotunda, the County Council informed in a release.

The events marked the 97th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey and were complemented by an official meeting attended by the Honorary Consul General Daniel Ilusca, president of the Association of Turkish Business people in Romania, Güven Güngör, County Secretary-General Marius Cristi Mihai, deputies Mirela Furtuna, Iusein Ibram, Andrian Ampleev and Senator Eugen Orlando Teodorovici.

Dobrogea is a model of harmonious coexistence of all ethnic groups, and this model must be an example for all of us, said ambassador Füsun Aramaz, as cited in the release.

During the meeting, the Turkish ambassador spoke about the model of good coexistence of ethnic groups in Tulcea County, about the achievements of the local Turkish community, but also about the cooperation of the Tulcea authorities with officials of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

County Council president Horia Teodorescu spoke about the Romania - Turkey relations and about the good diplomatic ties of the two states, evoking the fact that Dobrogea has been for centuries part of the history of Turkey; he also proposed the extension of cooperation at county level.

Tulcea must no longer be just a tourist destination for your citizens, we need to get involved in establishing cultural partnerships, in joining forces in the promotion of history, in supporting the development of the business environment, Teodorescu said.