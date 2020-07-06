 
     
Turnover in retail trade, up 18.5pct in May 2020

grafic crestere

The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, in May 2020, compared to the previous month, both in gross series by 18.5pct and as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 20.2pct, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Also, the volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, in May 2020, compared to May 2019 registered a decrease, overall, by 5.3pct.

The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, in May 2020, compared to May 2019, decreased overall by 1.2pct.

According to the INS, the volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, in the period January 1 - May 31, 2020, compared to January 1 - May 31, 2019 increased by 0.1 pct.

The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, between January 1 and May 31, 2020, compared to the similar period in 2019, recorded a increase by 0.6pct.

