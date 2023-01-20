Turnover in trade up 23pct in Jan-Nov

The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, January through November this year, in nominal terms, compared to the similar period in 2021, both as gross series and as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, by 23%, respectively 23.4%, show data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS, the turnover from the wholesale trade (except for the motor vehicles and motorcycles), decreased by an overall 0.4%, in nominal terms, as gross series, in November 2022, compared to the previous month, told Agerpres.

The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 2.4%, in nominal terms, in November 2022, compared to the previous month.

Also, the turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the motor vehicles and motorcycles), increased by 17.6%, in nominal terms, as gross series, in November 2022, compared to November 2021.

The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 18.6%, in nominal terms, in November 2022, compared to November 2021.