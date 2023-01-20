Turnover of business services provided to enterprises in Romania advances 27.9pct 11 months into 2022

The turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises in Romania posted a double-digit increase in the first 11 months of 2022 , both unadjusted and adjusted for working days and seasonality as against the similar period in 2021, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday.

Thus, January 1 to November 30, 2022, the increase in the turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, was up 27.9% following positive developments in the turnover from information services and information technology services (+ 42%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+30.2%), transport services (+25.4%), motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+16.2%) and communications services (+8.9%), told Agerpres.

Adjusted for working days and seasonality, the turnover increased by 27.5%, y-o-y.

The INS data also reveal that November 2022 vs November 2021, the turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises increased by 27.1%, as a result of increases in information services and information technology services (+38 .1%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+33.2%), transport services (+22%), motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+11.1%), and communications services (+6.7%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality the increase was 29.1%.

The turnover from business services increased by 0.6% in November 2022 on a monthly basis, on decreases in transport services and other services provided mainly to enterprises (-2.3% each), and increases in communications services (+6.8%), information services and information technology services (+3.8), and motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+0.8%).

When adjusted, the increase in the turnover was 0.6%.