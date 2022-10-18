Turnover of market services to enterprises advances 27.4 pct over Jan - Aug

The turnover of market services rendered mainly to businesses over January - August 2022 was 27.4 percent up in unadjusted nominal terms compared to the same period of 2021, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics, told Agerpres.

This advance was the effect of growth in the turnover of computing and IT services (+43.6 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+28.6 percent), transport activities (+25 percent), the production of cinema, video and television programs; program broadcasting and transmission (+18.5 percent), and communication activities (+9.4 percent).

Adjusted for working days and seasonality, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises was up 26.4 percent overall compared to the year-ago period.