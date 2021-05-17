Twelve Afghans hidden in two trucks discovered at PTF Nadlac II

Twelve citizens from Afghanistan, who were attempting to illegally cross the border to Hungary, were discovered in hiding by border police officers from Border Crossing Point Nadlac II (PTF Nadlac II), this weekend, hidden in two trucks.

On May 14, border police officers with the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point conducted a detailed search on two road trucks driven by two Bulgarian citizens. The drivers were transporting, according to the documentation accompanying freight, various goods for companies in Germany, the Oradea Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police.

On the occasion of the control, within the freight compartment, twelve foreign citizens were discovered hiding among the transported freight.

During preliminary checks, border police officers established that the persons are citizens from Afghanistan with ages between 15 and 25 years, asylum seekers in Romania.

In both cases, border police officers are conducting an investigation in view of establishing the entire criminal activity, with the legal measures imposed to be taken upon its end.