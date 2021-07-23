Twelve migrants from three countries caught trying to cross illegally into Hungay

Two groups of migrants have been caught by Arad border guards while trying to cross the border into Hungary, with the first being discovered in a lorry and the second in the field.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, a lorry driven by a Bulgarian national was checked at the exit from Romania, shipping, according to the documents accompanying the goods, plastics on the Turkey-Germany route.

"A thorough check of the vehicle led to the discovery of six foreign nationals hiding in the cargo compartment. The persons were taken away and transported to the headquarters of the investigation sector where, after more checks, the border police established that they were nationals of Afghanistan, aged between 16 and 22, asylum seekers in Romania," the Arad Border Police informed on Friday, Agerpres informs.

In the area of Nadlac on Friday morning, a patrol noticed about 100 metres from the border line with Hungary six people moving on foot in the field towards Hungary. They were taken to the headquarters of the sector for checks, and they were found as coming from Libya and Tunisia, aged between 17 and 38 years old.

In both cases, the border guards are conducting investigations.