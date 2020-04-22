Two more Romanians have died in Italy of COVID-19; death toll of Romanians abroad - 64

Two more Romanian citizens infected with the new coronavirus have died in Italy, with the number of deaths of Romanians from the diaspora, due to COVID-19, reaching 64, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday.

According to the GCS, 953 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed so far to be infected with the new coronavirus: 636 - in Italy, 196 - in Spain, 26 - in France, 14 - in Germany, 59 - in the United Kingdom, 2 - in Namibia, 2 - in the USA, 4 - in Austria, 3 - in Belgium, 2 - in Indonesia, 2 - in Switzerland, 2 - in Turkey and one each - in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden.Since the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and up to this moment, 64 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 16 in Italy, 15 in France, 19 in the United Kingdom, 7 in Spain, 3 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden and one in Switzerland.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 11 were declared recovered: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, informs the quoted source.