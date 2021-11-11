 
     
Two Turkish nationals holding false Bulgarian identity documents found at PTF Curtici

Two Turkish nationals holding what might look like Bulgarian identity documents were found on Thursday at the Curtici Border Crossing Point (PTF) between Romania and Hungary, where they were trying to enter Hungary by train, agerpres reports.

The Arad Border Police reports that upon inspection, the documents were proved to be false.

They found the persons to be Turkish nationals, aged 26 and 31, who said that they had entered Romania legally, on Romanian visas, but were headed for Germany. They contacted a Bulgarian national who, in exchange for 5,000 euros, handed them the documents they used to leave the country.

The two will be investigated for forgery and illegal crossing of the state border, and appropriate legal measures will be ordered at the end of the probe.

