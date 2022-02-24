Two US F-35s land at 86th Borcea Air Base

Two F-35 Lightning II aircraft of the United States Air Force (USAFE) landed on Thursday, around 15:00hrs, local, at the 86th Locotenent aviator Gheorghe Mociornita Air Base at Borcea, from where they will carry out joint missions and training with soldiers and aircraft of the Romanian Air Force.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the main objective of joint training missions is to increase interoperability among NATO allies and joint air policing missions contribute to the development of responsiveness and deterrence, Agerpres.ro informs.

"At the same time, these missions are real evidence of the high level of defence and security co-operation under the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States, while sending a strong message of solidarity among allies," says the Defence Ministry.