UDMR requests Gov't open schools, because decision to close them is wrong and unjustified

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) requests the opening of schools, believing that the decision to close them is wrong, rushed and unjustified.

"Through this rushed decision, the Government is considering pupils and teachers carriers of the coronavirus. At the same time, the large majority of European countries - with higher infection rates - are acting more prudently and are letting pupils study in normal conditions. The effects of teaching online will have long term consequences, not to mention that conditions are not ensured: in the past six months, the Government wasn't capable to outfit schools with digital instruments. At the same time, professors and education specialists claim: in the case of pre-schoolers and pupils in primary school, online teaching does not develop correct orientation abilities, oral, comprehension and writing skills," said UDMR in a press release.

UDMR asks the Government that in every school and kindergarten, where it's possible to respect health and social distancing norms, "face to face" classes resume up to the 9th grade.

According to the UDMR, most people respect hygiene and public health norms, and at the same time are waiting for partnership from the Government.

"In return, they receive unfounded answers, rash decisions, taken hastily. Decisions shouldn't be made to be easy and favorable to the Government in the short term, but that would destroy an entire generation in the long term. We trust teachers. We entrust our children to them in quiet times, we know that in these hard times they will do their duty," the UDMR claims.