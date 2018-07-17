UDMR's Kelemen considers pardon and amnesty talks untimely, project actually non-existent

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor considers the time is not right for pardon and amnesty talks.

"As a principle for the Romanian society, I think the subject does not allow rational discussions with pros and cons, and I think that mainly for this reason the time is not right to raise this subject. It has emerged at various intervals in all societies, but currently I think this is neither the proper moment to concretely discuss this, nor is there actually such a project," the UDMR leader told RFI radio broadcaster on Wednesday.He welcomed however the President and Prime Minister's sit-down to clarify the matter because - he says - if manipulation is at play ''someone is interested in maintaining a fake subject on the political agenda, on the public opinion agenda.''Asked if in his opinion the government has a communication issue, Kelemen Hunor said better transparency and communication are desirable at any time."Every government has had communication issues. Some were a bit better at it, some were less good, but every time there is room for better, and particularly for more transparency. Speaking about the agenda of the government meeting, one usually does not know the content, but just the headlines. Many times the content only gets in the ministers' briefcases 24 hours before, especially in the case of the ministers who are not required to issue approvals on the subject, but the agenda must be public. (...) Better communication is welcome, as is greater transparency," concluded the UDMR Chairman.