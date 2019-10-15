 
     
UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: I told President Iohannis we don't give a blank cheque to anyone

UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) leader Kelemen Hunor said his party won't give a blank cheque to anyone, and that he will be able to tell if his party supports the future government or not only after the name of the future Prime Minister is announced. 

"Probably, President Iohannis will announce the name of the future Prime Minister today. I said that we don't give a blank cheque to anyone. We don't reject from the start, but we cannot promise to support any government either, before seeing the governing programme and what are the measures this government plans to take, before seeing the list of ministers. As soon as we know these things, we will be able to say if we support the future government or not," Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES, after consultations on Tuesday with President Klaus Iohannis. 

In his opinion, "it is hard to say if the government will pass Parliament from the first attempt or the second." 

Hunor also added that UDMR wishes not to change the electoral legislation regarding the election of the mayors one year before the local elections, bringing to mind that the Union supports the election of mayors in one single round anyways.

