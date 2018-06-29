UDMR's Kelemen: It is a common lie to say UDMR keeps incumbent gov't alive

National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Saturday that it is a "common lie" that UDMR is keeping the incumbent government alive, because the ruling coalition is holding a majority with or without UDMR.

"We chose to walk out because this motion is not talking about the future ... We so decided to vote because they [the Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats ruling coalition] had a majority in any case. It is a common lie that is being said in the mass- media, in pubs or on Facebook that we are actually keeping this government alive. We could not vote for the censure motion because no one came up with any proposal; we did not even know who the candidate for the prime minister would be; we did not even know the programme, and a responsible politician cannot vote for the censure motion, which is why we chose so, because we had seen that this is a struggle for power, it does not talk about the essential things of society, about the future of the country, and that is why we are staying out of such politics, out of this struggle," said Kelemen, according to the official translation.The UDMR leader said that the motion did not talk about society's problems, public policies. "If this is discussed in Parliament, then we can be counted on," added Kelemen.He argued that nobody in Romania has a clear idea of where the country will be in 20 years, because people only talk about the fight against corruption."That was how we tried to differentiate ourselves from the others, from both camps (...) We are fining ourselves in this situation: if things go wrong for Romanian politicians, UDMR is to blame. If something goes wrong with the country, UDMR is to blame. You cannot stigmatise people and stir up hatred. Today in Romania no one has any determined about where this country will be in 20 years. Nobody talks about anything else than the fight against corruption. We do not say it is not important to fight against corruption, but no one talks about fiscal policies, social issues, health and infrastructure. Everything comes out in slogans,"said Kelemen.He added that the power and the opposition are fighting it out, but they cannot even agree on a highway, and that UDMR can support any construction that speaks about the future.Kelemen on Saturday attended the second edition of the political camp organized by UDMR and the Hungarian Youth Conference of Romania (MIERT). The event takes place Thursday through Sunday in the village of Subcetate, Zetea, Harghita County, and it is designed for UDMR employees, youth leaders and politics buffs.