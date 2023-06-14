UDMR's Cseke: UDMR will not support the incoming government at investiture vote

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will not support the incoming government at the investiture vote on Thursday in Parliament, according to acting Development Minister Cseke Attila.

"At tomorrow's investiture vote, UDMR will not support this government; it would be very interesting to support this government after being kicked out of the ruling coalition. Obviously, during the parliamentary activity, all the good, professional things that we consider important and effective for Romania and for the local communities will be supported by UDMR," Cseke told a news conference.

He added that at the hearings of the ministerial candidates on Wednesday, UDMR voted "for" in certain cases. "And the colleagues will vote for where we know the activity of the candidate, first of all the professional activity," said Cseke.

As for the UDMR members holding senior governmental positions, they will leave together with the UDMR ministers, added Cseke.

According to him, the power swap inside the ruling coalition should have been made exactly as it is in the protocol, "and regarding the ministries held by UDMR, the protocol was very clear, in the sense that they are not part of this swap agreement."

"We understand the need for compromise, we understand the need for flexibility, but we also cannot sit with our heads completely bowed and to have everything taken from something from which, according to the protocol, absolutely nothing should have been taken." AGERPRES