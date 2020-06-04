UDMR's Csoma Botond says party supports organisation of local elections in September, parliamentary elections on term

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) supports the organisation of local elections in September or October and parliamentary elections on term, and their possible postponement for next year would not be "a correct message for society," UDMR deputy Csoma Botond said on Thursday, at the online debate organised by the Expert Forum, called "Organising elections during pandemic. Scenarios of political parties."

"We support the organisation of local elections in September, at least in October, and parliamentary elections on term - in December. We hope we won't have a second wave [of novel coronavirus infections], although it is possible and local elections shall take place in September - October, and parliamentary elections in December. If the health situation allows it, there is no justified reason to postpone elections for next year. I don't think it would be a correct message for society if we were to support the postponement of elections for next year, both of local elections and parliamentary ones," the UDMR deputy said.He also said that a reform of the electoral system cannot be done three months before to the elections.He mentioned that, in the context of the pandemic, the introduction of the vote via mail system for local elections could be put into discussion.The UDMR deputy also said that in this period an electoral code cannot be adopted because it should "last over time, and not be changed at every election cycle" and he also advocated for an information campaign for the citizens.