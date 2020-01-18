UDMR's Horvath: Those who want to run on UDMR's lists need signatures from Hungarian population

UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) Vice-President Anna Horvath said on Saturday, at the meeting of the Council of Representatives of the Union (CRU), that those wishing to be on this party's lists for the local elections must gather support signatures from the Hungarian population, in the administrative-territorial unit in which they wish to run.

"Any person wishing to be on the Union's lists is required to gather signatures of support from at least 1 per cent of the Hungarian population in the administrative-territorial unit in which they wish to run. This is for the offices of local and county councilors. At the same time, candidates for the offices of county council heads and mayors are required to gather signatures from at least 3 per cent of the Hungarian population," said Anna Horvath.At the CRU meeting, the members elected the president of this forum, Rozalia Biro, who was the only candidate and also has held the position until now.At the beginning of the CRU, held at the Hungarian Theater in Cluj-Napoca, the "Silver Fir" distinction was awarded to 24 Hungarian personalities, the festive event being held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the UDMR.