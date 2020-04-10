UDMR's Hunor: Hungary has lifted export ban for drug used in treating COVID-19

Hungary has lifted, at the request of the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania), the export ban of a drug widely used in the treatment of COVID-19 - hydroxychloroquine. We needed this drug that was missing from Romania, because our country does not produce it, and Hungary does so that the Hungarian Government agreed to resume export," the leader of the UDRM said in a video message posted on the party's official Facebook page.

He specified that the hospitals in Romania will have access to sufficient quantities of this important drug used to treat COVID-19 starting on Friday."I would like to thank the Hungarian government and implicitly the Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, for their contribution. I also want to thank them for the emergency aid that will arrive from Hungary these days. We've asked for masks, gloves, protective equipment, disinfectants. All these will be provided to all those who are now fighting on the front line against the epidemic, the medical staff in the hospitals, the family physicians, in all the counties in Transylvania. Which is why I would like to express my gratitude and respect for the effort and to those who care for our lives to follow their natural course, not only in the hospitals and pharmacies, but also through the opening of shops, providing public transport and utility services. The effort of these people is often beyond their power. In the meantime, we are trying to do our own job," said Kelemen Hunor.