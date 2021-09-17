UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: In 13 years we had 3 gov'ts; we need to make efforts to rebuild coalition

Leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, on Friday stated, in the opening of the 15th edition of the Congress of this political party, that the country needs a stable government and that every efforts need to be made for a rebuilding of the coalition created in 2020.

"The autumn political season began with a crisis and with the congresses of political parties. Of these congresses, ours is the least noisy. The congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) follows, followed by the USR (Save Romania Union) congress (...) It is true that almost one year ago we we sat at the table and said that we would have a stable government, a stable majority for four years, and we made a calculation: since 2008 we have not had a government that has ruled for four years. In 13 years, we have had 13 governments, not to mention the interim ones, and after the 2008 parliamentary elections, no Romanian government has been able to stay for four years, to complete its mandate. How can results be achieved, efficiency when the government changes almost every year?!," said Kelemen Hunor.

He reiterated his call on PNL and USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) that "considerable" efforts must be made to restore the coalition formed in December 2020 this year. This means compromise, it means dialogue, it means understanding one another other," he said.Kelemen Hunor added that the option of a minority government can also be considered, but rebuilding the coalition is the first option.