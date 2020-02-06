UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: Not to rally majority around PSD candidate for position of prime minister

National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday, after the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, that his Union did not present an own candidate for the position of prime minister and will not support the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate either.

"I said that we will not rally a majority around the PSD candidate for the position of prime minister. (...) The vote on the censure motion was intended to block the change of the electoral system regarding the election of mayors, it was not aimed at another political project. And I said we do not have a proposal for the position of prime minister," said Kelemen Hunor.President Klaus Iohannis invited, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the chairs of the parliamentary parties and formations for consultations in order to nominate the candidate for the position of prime minister, after the Orban government was dismissed on Wednesday by a censure motion.

