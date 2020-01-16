UDMR's Korodi Attila on censure motion announced by PSD: Yes, we'll vote for it

Leader of the UMDR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) Group in the Deputies Chamber, Korodi Attila, on Thursday told AGERPRES that the MPs of this political entity will vote for the censure motion that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) wants to submit, after the Government announced it will assume responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds.

"If there are enough signatures to submit a motion of censure against the Government assuming responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds, then the UDMR will support the motion. Yes, we will support the motion, if it comes to that. This is a decision that became clear to us the moment when we talked with the Liberals about the shaping of the current Government, which was needed and is need, and we said that this option, for us, cannot be supported, and if it comes to that, we will have to vote against the Government, to vote for the motion," Korodi Attila told AGERPRES.He also said he will discuss with the PSD, analyze the matter and in the end the leadership of the Union will decide.PSD's interim leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated in Slatina that he discussed on the phone with the UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor and the latter said his party would join the motion of censure to be submitted by the PSD after PM Ludovic Orban announced the Government would assume responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds.