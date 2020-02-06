UDMR's Rozália Biró: Romania-Japan bilateral dialogue resumed after one year and a half of silence

Deputy of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Rozalia Biro, who chairs the Lower House Foreign Policy Committee, told a conference for the review of the committee's activity in 2019 that one of last year's achievements is the resumption of bilateral dialogue with Japan after one year and a half of total "silence".

Rozalia Biro mentioned that last year she had the opportunity to meet with the Japanese minister for Gender Equality, with her counterpart in the Japanese parliament and with the president of the Romanian - Japanese group of friendship."I consider this to be my second most important success in 2019, not having been received, but having resumed the relations with Japan after one year and a half of complete absence of dialogue between Romania and Japan following the reception given to the Japanese Prime Minister in January 2017. Back then neither the government, nor Parliament sent a letter of apology. There was no dialogue at all between January 2017 until my visit to Japan in August 2019. The Romania - Japan dialogue resumed after that, which is extremely important," Biro said.

AGERPRES