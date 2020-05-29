UK ambassador Noble: Romania, one of bravest east-European countries

Romania is one of the bravest countries in the east of the continent, by creating institutions with clear mandates to combat corruption at all levels, on Friday said the UK ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, in a speech delivered on the 15th anniversary of the Anti-corruption General Directorate (DGA).

The British ambassador pointed out that the recent decision of the European Court of Human Rights, which ruled in favour of the former head of the DNA [National Anti-corruption Directorate], Laura Codruta Kovesi, is as a witness to the effectiveness of the efforts of the institutions involved in the fight against corruption in Romania.

Noble noted that, many times over time, efforts to combat corruption have not been easy, and the European Union has been critical of Romania's lack of progress in this area.

He also said that Home Office experts in the UK, as well as Spaniards, have contributed to the efforts to strengthen the institution and its expertise in preventing and combating corruption.

Based on the collaboration between the United Kingdom and Romania, specialized officers from the DGA participate in international training courses and exhibitions in the field of the use of special techniques with application in the specific activities of the Directorate.