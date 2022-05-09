Ukraine/Lavra-Pecerska in Kyiv, the place where God's power is stronger than any army

The Lavra Pecerska Monastic Complex in Kyiv, which dates back to the second half of the 11th century and belongs to the UNESCO World Heritage, is believed to be "the safest" area of the Ukrainian Capital. Beyond the war and all the daily threats, thousands of believers come here every day to pray and to find peace of mind. To them, the Pecerska Lavra is the place where the power of God is stronger than any army.

"It's scary what's going on, but with faith in God and the faith that we are being defended, it's easier for us. We believe that the church is the safest place where one can be when the country is at war and where there is faith and the respective one believes that he/she is protected by the heavenly powers, then his/hers entire family will be protected, and the whole country, for Ukraine is out native country. Ever since the beginning of the aggression there was no interdiction to go to church, although we are being prudent when we come," said Natalia, a young woman who attended the Sunday service at the "Saint Agapit from Pecersk" church in the Lavra Pecerska complex. The service was officiated by His Beatitude Onufrie, the Metropolitan of Kyiv and of the entire Ukraine.Irina is another young woman who has been living in Kyiv for many years and who usually goes to church on Sundays. She likes collective prayers, which express the solidarity of the people, even now in the face of war."The possibility of praying in church gives me peace of mind, because the situation is very difficult, and group prayer gives us a good state of mind. The collective prayer means a lot to us and that the Primate of our church is with us, with the people, and we pray to the good God that the services do not cease, because without God there can be no victory and victory without God does not make sense," Irina believes.The Pecerska Lavra, which stands for the Cave Monastery, is the oldest Orthodox Christian monastery in Ukraine. The monastic life here began in 1051. There are 300 monks who live here today, in this monastic complex, which includes more than 20 churches, alongside the Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, His Beatitude Onufrie, Metropolitan of Kyiv and the whole of Ukraine. The Academy and the Theological Seminary of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kyiv also operate here, having been founded by Petru Movila, the son of the ruler of Moldova, Simion Movila.The complex has 144 historical and cultural objectives and covers an area of 24 hectares. It was placed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on March 13, 1996, with the status of a separate national historical and cultural reservation.