Ukraine/ Shocking images from Bucha: exploded tanks, body parts and completely destroyed houses

Tens of Russian military vehicles, among which numerous tanks, which exploded following a Bayraktar drone attack, and which are still on the streets near the train station in Bucha, offer shocking images about the fighting northwest of Kyiv.

The tanks, fuel tankers and munitions trucks were completely destroyed and, following the explosions, parts of them were thrown tens of meters away. The apocalyptic landscape is filled with the dozens of homes transformed into ruins, but also the body parts that can be noticed in some places."They were attacked with Bayraktar drones and there was smoke billowing. All the munition exploded. All the hardware started burning, the munition started exploding and the houses around all lit up. The houses didn't burn from the Bayraktar, but from the munitions exploding on Russian army vehicles. They had tankers with diesel, which lit up," said, for AGERPRES, Konstantin Momotov, a 68-year-old man, whose house was right next to the site of the attack.The Ukrainian man says that the military vehicles of the Russian Federation were headed towards Irpin, and in their path launched continuous attacks on the civilians in Bucha. According to him, the convoy was formed of 40 vehicles that were destroyed following the air attack."Some soldiers melted with their vehicles. Some were thrown. Body parts were thrown into courtyards, on the road. There's a foot there, there was blood everywhere here. There was a sock with the foot in it, a hand here and after a month we found three bodies of Chechens in the courtyard. I think they were injured and they took a few steps and died in the courtyard," showed Konstantin Momotov, who claims that over 200 Russian soldiers died in that spot.The street with the train station, transformed into an open air "museum" of destroyed military vehicles, has become an attraction point for numerous Ukrainians who want to see with their own eyes the effects of the war started by the Russians.Valentin Lesov lives near the Station street. He heard the powerful explosions, but didn't manage, until now, to see the consequences."It was hell on earth. The ground was shaking. Everything was exploding around. Everything in the air. It was horrifying. That's what we lived through in 35 days of occupation. Since February 24 they've been here and we're now in April. Now there's no more shooting, and some of us are alive. People are starting to return to town, the streets are being cleaned of bodies and blood. It's terrible. Nowhere on this earth has something like this happened," said Lesov, who says that six of his neighbors are dead.Also living in the area is Irina Gribiniuk. The entire time Bucha was under the occupation of the Russian army, the woman couldn't hide, because she had to take care of her mother who is immobilized in bed."I didn't leave because my mother's sick in bed. When the bombs would fall, even my mother who's sick was trembling in fear. I didn't manage to get mom not even to the basement. We could've died at any time, because we couldn't get to cover. It was terrible," said Irina.The town of Bucha, nearly 50 kilometers from the center of Kyiv, was under Russian occupation for more than one month, time in which over 300 civilians were killed. The General Prosecutor of Ukraine, Irina Venediktova, announced, two days ago, the uncovering of a mass grave in Bucha with 67 persons interred.During the time they spent in Bucha, Russian soldiers have allegedly attacked hundreds of houses, blocks of flats, but also numerous commercial spaces, among which gas stations or hypermarkets. The local population says that the stores were looted before being destroyed.